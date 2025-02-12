Up on the Marquee: OTHELLO

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Shakespeare's Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is getting ready to return to Broadway. Previews will begin Monday, February 24, 2025 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee here!

This spring, experience Shakespeare's epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as 'Othello,' the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays 'Iago,' the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago's relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

The cast aslo includes Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as 'Cassio', Anthony Michael Lopez as 'Roderigo', Daniel Pearce as 'Brabantio', Kimber Elayne Sprawl as 'Emilia', Neal Bledsoe as 'The Duke of Venice', Julee Cerda as 'Bianca', Ezra Knight as 'Montano', Gene Gillette as 'Gratiano', Rob Heaps as 'Ludovico', ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood, and swing Abiola Obatolu.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski