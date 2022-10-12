Up on the Marquee: OHIO STATE MURDERS

Click Here for More on Ohio State Murders

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th St.) with previews beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and open on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Joining Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will be Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Cullud Wattah). Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Justin Ellington and projections design by Jeff Sugg.

Check out photos of the marquee at the James Earl Jones Theatre!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski