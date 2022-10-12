Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ohio State Murders
Click Here for More on Ohio State Murders

Up on the Marquee: OHIO STATE MURDERS

Ohio State Murders opens December 8, 2022 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th St.) with previews beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and open on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Joining Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will be Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Cullud Wattah). Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Justin Ellington and projections design by Jeff Sugg.

Check out photos of the marquee at the James Earl Jones Theatre!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Ohio State Murders

Ohio State Murders

Ohio State Murders

Ohio State Murders


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Takes Their Opening Night Bows
October 10, 2022

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman opened last night, starring Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke, and André De Shields, at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!
Photos: 1776 Company Takes First Broadway BowsPhotos: 1776 Company Takes First Broadway Bows
October 7, 2022

There was a revolution on Broadway last night! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
Photos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of DODI AND DIANAPhotos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of DODI AND DIANA
October 6, 2022

Colt Coeur just celebrated opening night of the World Premiere of Dodi & Diana, by Kareem Fahmy. Commissioned by Colt Coeur and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day), Dodi & Diana runs through October 29, 2022, at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013).
Photos: Meet the Cast of the ALADDIN National TourPhotos: Meet the Cast of the ALADDIN National Tour
September 22, 2022

Agrabah is coming to a city near you! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. The company just met the press and we are taking y ou inside the rehearsal room below!
Photos: Meet the Company of the LES MISERABLES National TourPhotos: Meet the Company of the LES MISERABLES National Tour
September 20, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The show will relaunch its tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH and will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through the next two years and beyond.