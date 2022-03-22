Up on the Marquee: MACBETH, Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga

The Scottish play is coming back to Broadway! On March 29, previews begin for MACBETH, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home). The show officially opens at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Before it does, check out photos of the new marquee!

MACBETH stars Daniel Craig as Macbeth and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski