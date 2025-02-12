Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

John Proctor is the Villain is coming to Broadway soon! The new play by Kimberly Belflower, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, is led by Sadie Sink. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Booth Theatre here!

The full cast will also include Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Rounding out the cast as understudies will be Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski