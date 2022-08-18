Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Up on the Marquee: DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Death of a Salesman will open on October 9, 2022 at the Hudson Theatre.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which is due to open on October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited 17-week engagement, with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 17.

The cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Hudson Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

