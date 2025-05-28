Up on the Marquee: CALL ME IZZY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Call Me Izzy is now on Broadway! Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy, starring Jean Smart, is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

The design team features Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder, Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker and Sound Design by Beth Lake. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting, David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. The Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions. General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical and the Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin.

Jean Smart’s versatility as an actor transcends mediums and genres. From her Tony Award Nominated performance in The Man Who Came to Dinner opposite Nathan Lane, to her iconic TV roles as sweet, guileless Charlene on “Designing Women” and now her powerful, Emmy Award-winning performance as Deborah Vance in “Hacks”, Smart effortlessly shifts between comedy and drama. She made history with her 2021 Emmy Award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, joining Betty White as the only other actor to complete the comedy trifecta of having an Emmy in the Comedy Lead, Supporting and Guest categories. That win, along with several others for “Hacks”, has placed her in an elite group of actors who have swept all five major TV awards in a single television season — Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Television Critics Association. Jean Smart has been a part of several developmental readings of Call Me Izzy.

