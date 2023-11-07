Up on the Marquee: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, who led the production off-Broadway earlier this year. Running for 16 weeks only, performances will begin on January 6, 2024 at Studio 54.

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC). This limited 16-week engagement begins previews on January 6, 2024.

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

