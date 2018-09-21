TORCH SONG
Click Here for More Articles on TORCH SONG

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG

Sep. 21, 2018  

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will begin previews Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at Broadway's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award®winner Mercedes Ruehl. Previews for this limited engagement will begin Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl will be the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stageproduction: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Check out photos of the marquee at the Hayes Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
Harvey Fierstein

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
Harvey Fierstein

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
Harvey Fierstein and producer Richie Jackson

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
"Torch Song"

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
Harvey Fierstein and producer Richie Jackson

Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
Harvey Fierstein

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up On The Marquee: TORCH SONG
  • Photo Coverage: Aasif Mandvi Returns to the Stage in SAKINA'S RESTAURANT
  • Up on the Marquee: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Live in Vegas
  • FREEZE FRAME: Aasif Mandvi Returns to SAKINA'S RESTAURANT
  • Photo Coverage: CHICAGO's New Billy Flynn, Cuba Gooding Jr., Meets the Press!
  • Photo Flash: Remembering the Great Marin Mazzie

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       