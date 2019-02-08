Up On The Marquee: HILLARY AND CLINTON on Broadway!

Hillary and Clinton, the new play by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath, starring award-winning actors Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, has found its home on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, previews begin March 16, 2019, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Lucas Hnath's new drama "Hillary & Clinton" starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow with direction by Joe Mantello at the Golden Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



