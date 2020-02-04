Up On The Marquee: HANGMEN

Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen will begin previews on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, for a strictly limited twenty-week engagement through Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Hangmen marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Among the star-studded cast are Olivier Award nominee Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones") as Harry, two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) as Alice, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd, Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg, Laurence Olivier Bursary Award Winner Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley, Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint (The Ferryman), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill, John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Dan Stevens ("Legion" and "Downton Abbey") as Mooney returning to Broadway for the first time following his debut in The Heiress.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



