Underground Skills Exchange To Present Premier SPEAK ART SERIES, May 24t

Underground Skills Exchange presents its premier "Speak Art Series" event, this year showcasing an original, devised ensemble piece that explores what it means to call NYC home. Featuring perspectives that reflect native New Yorkers, as well as recent transplants, the objective of the performance is to help the USE audience better engage with those in their community, and to lay the foundation for a deeper connection with their neighbors and their lived experiences.

This piece will blend music, movement and text. "What a time to celebrate this city as our home and acknowledge the resilience of New Yorkers!" - Laura Betz, USE Co-founder & Artistic Director. Performers for this premier event of the USE "Speak Art Series" include Leyla DeMolina, Ankita Mishra, & Kristin Sgarro. This performance will be held at the Westbeth Community Room (55 Bethune Street, NY, NY). "Since the 60's, Westbeth has helped provide affordable housing and studios for artists. USE is truly fortunate that our team will have this space to present their stories of home as they pursue their art in NYC." - Kelly Kirkley, Co-founder & Executive Director.

Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go towards artist stipends for the upcoming USE Development Lab in Fall 2022. For Tickets: https://www.undergroundskillsx.com/events

USE is a nonprofit artist collective that provides a free and safe space, outside of industry confines, for artists to collaborate, exchange skills, and develop new projects. We pledge to create a robust and diverse membership founded on collaboration, not competition. We will support the voices of underrepresented artists so they can, in turn, empower their respective communities.