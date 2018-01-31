Uma Thurman and Broadway's PARISIAN WOMAN Cast Hold Q&A After Feb. 3 Matinee, Moderated By 'Little Known Facts' Host Ilana Levine

Following the matinee performance of Broadway's The Parisian Woman this Saturday February 3, Uma Thurman and cast members will be joined on stage for a Q&A moderated by Ilana Levine, host of the popular podcast, "Little Known Facts." Ms. Thurman was recently a guest on the podcast. LISTEN HERE. Ticketed audience members only are invited to stay for the Q&A, which will begin shortly after the matinee ends.

Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman is making her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon. The Parisian Woman is playing in a strictly limited engagement through March 11 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas, Tony Award winner Blair Brown, Marton Csokas, and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo.

Beau Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher. Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.

The Parisian Woman was commissioned by The Flea Theater in New York City (Jim Simpson, Founder, Niegel Smith, Artistic Director, Carol Ostrow, Producing Director). It was originally produced by South Coast Repertory.

It is produced on Broadway by Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.

Tickets are now available through www.thehudsonbroadway.com or (855) 801-5876.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

