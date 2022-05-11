Ukraine Benefit Concert FROM GEORGIA WITH LOVE To Be Held at Carnegie Hall

Ukrainian pianist Dr. Irena Portenko and Georgian baritone Gocha Abuladze will perform at the event "From Georgia with Love: Benefit Concert for Ukrainian Women and Children," an evening of song and solidarity featuring Georgian, Ukrainian, Polish and Italian music. The concert will benefit displaced and abused women and children in Ukraine.

The event will be held at Carnegie Hall's famed Weill Recital Hall on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets ($90 to $110) are now available at: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2022/05/18/Gocha-Abuladze-Baritone-Irena-Portenko-Piano-0800PM.

The program will feature Portenko and Abuladze performing operatic music, a solo piano repertoire, and all-time favorites. It will conclude with special appearances by countertenor Jeffrey Palmer, tenor Ushangi Abuladze, and bassist Stefan Szkafarowsky, representing the full spectrum of male voices as they perform "Prayer for Ukraine" and "Amazing Grace." The event is presented by Portenko's Music in the Alps, an international music festival held in Austria's Gastein Valley, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and innovation in classical music performance.

Performer and event organizer Portenko, named to a "select circle" of pianists by The New York Times, is a sought-after concert pianist, music educator, and arts administrator. Portenko is an avid chamber musician, and has performed with a diverse range of musicians at festivals and in recitals around the world.

Says Portenko, "I am constantly putting myself in shoes of all the people who have recently been fleeing Ukraine. I can imagine it only to a certain extent, through communication with my family, friends and colleagues. With our music and with your support we are helping the NGO Save a Child. The organization works to ensure that families with children, pregnant women and orphans can find temporary housing, support in form of a shelter, and consultations with psychologists and lawyers until they are settled to move on with their lives."

Says renowned Georgian singer Abuladze, "I remember the war of 2008 in Georgia. I feel I am going through it again, while watching so many people suffer. These days, I cannot sit still, and I must do something to make an impact in thea??a?? Ukrainian women's and children's lives. I would like to sing and, with my music, make a difference in their current existence."

Supporters who are unable to attend the event "From Georgia with Love: Benefit Concert for Ukrainian Women and Children" are invited to contribute via GoFundMe. The event is generously supported by Marani Cafe & Bakery, a Georgian restaurant in Brooklyn.