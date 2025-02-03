URBAN MOMFARE Cast Recording to be Available This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Red Lyric Productions will release the original Off-Broadway/NY Fringe Cast Album of Urban Momfare on February 10, 2025. The musical had a run at the 2014 New York International Fringe Festival, where it received a Best Musical Award, was a Time Out Critics' Pick, and was selected to run at the Fringe Encore Series at Soho Playhouse. Urban Momfare has music and lyrics by Pamela Weiler Grayson and a book by Pamela Weiler Grayson and Alice Jankell (who also directed the production).

The show was originally produced by Emerging Artists Theatre and Adam Weinstock. The album was produced in 2015 by Red Lyric Productions, LLC, with musical direction and arrangements by Clare Cooper (who also played piano and synth bass). It was mixed and mastered by Chip Fabrizi at PPI Recording. Jankell directed the making of the album as well. The cast includes Christiana Cole, Tiffan Borelli, Christine Toy Johnson, Sandi DeGeorge, Cheryl Howard, the late Antonietta Corvinelli, and Izzy Hanson-Johnston (Hanson-Johnston replaced Sarah Rosenthal for the Fringe Encore run). Also featured on the album are musicians Roberta Fabiano and Mary Rodriguez.

Pamela Weiler Grayson explains why they waited so long to release the album: " When we first recorded the album, in 2015, the purpose was to have a professional studio recording of the entire show that we could send out to potential producers, theatres, etc. We were very proud of the recording, and had a fabulous CD, with our great cover art. We worked for two years with some Broadway producers, developing the show further, but eventually that relationship did not work out, so we moved on to other projects. As we were approaching the 10th anniversary of the show, I thought it would be a great way to celebrate the success of the show to release the album commercially and get it on digital streaming platforms. I went back to my cast and team, and everyone was very excited about it."

"Recording right after the show gave us a chance to spend more time together, and to preserve the music for posterity," said Clare Cooper. "I'm glad it's going to be available for everyone to enjoy."