UP ON THE MARQUEE: THE WAVERLY GALLERY Arrives at the Golden Theater

The marquee for the new play The Waverly Gallery went up this week. check out photos of the new signage below!

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer (in her Broadway debut), the cast will include Grammy Award winner and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges and, in his third Lonergan play, Michael Cera and Tony Award-winner Joan Allen.

Produced by Scott Rudin, preview performances will begin Tuesday, September 25, ahead of an official opening night set for Thursday, October 25, 2018.

The creative team of The Waverly Gallery includes Tony Award winner David Zinn(Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson. More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride.



Broadway Theatre Marquee unveiling for Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery

