UK Theatres Release Joint Statement on 'Abuse of Power' in the Industry

Led by the National Theatre, a group of the UK's top stages have joined together to release the following statement in relation to the recent allegations against former Royal Court artistic director and UK theatre director Max Stafford-Clark, and the ever-burgeoning controversy surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

According to The Guardian, Stafford-Clark was forced to leave his most recent post at Out of Joint after reports of "inappropriate behavior" by several colleagues. And The New York Times recently broke the story that Weinstein has been sexually assaulting women and paying them to be quiet for decades.

Read the statement in full below:

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles