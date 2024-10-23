Maude Apatow to Make Directorial Debut with POETIC LICENSE, Andrew Barth Feldman to Star

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two Little Shop of Horrors stars will be working together in the new feature film Poetic License. Deadline reports that Maude Apatow, who previously played Audrey in Little Shop's off-Broadway production, is set to make her directorial debut with the movie. It will star off-Broadway's current Seymour, Andrew Barth Feldman, along with Cooper Hoffman, Leslie Mann, and Nico Parker.

The movie centers on Liz, who finds herself in the middle of a friendship between two college seniors, Sam and Ari. At this time, it is unclear who is playing which character. The movie, written by Raffi Donatich, will be a production of Apatow's production company Jewelbox Pictures. Apatow Productions and Levantine Films will also prodeuce.

Apatow currently stars as Lexi Howard in HBO's critically acclaimed series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson. She previously starred as Audrey in Little Shop of Horror Off-Broadway and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London, earlier this year. Other film credits include The House of Tomorrow, Other People, This is 40, Funny People and Knocked Up.

Andrew Barth Feldman is known for his Broadway role as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. He was most recently seen as the breakout star of the comedy No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence and is currently playing Seymour in Little Show of Horros. He can also currently be seen in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Sony feature SNL 1975.