British Director Left Theatre Company After Complaints of 'Inappropriate Behvior'

It seems Max Stafford-Clark, who stepped down from Out of Joint earlier this autumn, did not do so just "to focus on his international freelance career," as previously reported.

According to The Guardian, the former artistic director of The Royal Court Theatre was forced to leave after reports of "inappropriate behavior" by a colleague.

Staff member Gina Abolins revealed to the Guardian that she made a formal complaint to Out of Joint's board in July after Stafford-Clark allegedly said to her: "Back in the day, I'd have been up you like a rat up a drainpipe but now I'm a reformed character. My disability means I'm practically a virgin again." Abolins also said the director asked her to try on a bikini and told her she should have casual sex and tell him about.

Stafford-Clark's spokesperson released a statement offering a "wholehearted" apology for "any inappropriate behaviour that made some former colleagues feel uncomfortable."

The spokesperson added that the director suffered from "occasional disinhibition" following a stroke and brain injury in 2006: "Mr Stafford-Clark's occasional loss of the ability to inhibit urges results in him displaying disinhibited and compulsive behaviour and his usual (at times provocative) behaviour being magnified, often causing inappropriate social behaviour. Whilst this is an explanation it isn't an attempt to dismiss his behaviour and he apologises for any offence caused."

Aside from Abolins, three other women who worked with Stafford-Clark said he made "lewd comments" to them, including asking them about losing their virginity.

Stafford-Clark's former personal assistant Steffi Holtz said, "The worst thing he said, I was sat at his desk and he said, 'If you were sat on the desk there in front of me I would eat you out.'" In another incident, he "tapped her on her bottom" as she left the room. She quit the job after 18 months.

The director has denied any physical contact "of a sexual nature."

Out of Joint released the following statement to the Guardian: "Out of Joint is a responsible employer taking our duty of care, and that of maintaining confidence, extremely seriously. This applies to existing and former employees, and to people engaged by our organisation. In any environment, providing a forum for calling out inappropriate conduct is key, or it risks going undetected. We admire, support and act swiftly, and effectively, to protect those who bravely use their voice to report wrongdoing concerns."

Photo Credit: John Haynes

