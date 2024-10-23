Paolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to Star in MADAME CLICQUOT NYC Industry Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical – the new stage musical which will have its world premiere production at the Pittsburgh CLO in 2025 – will host a special industry reading at Open Jar Studios on Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25 at 3:00 PM. The show features book, music, and lyrics by the rising team Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter. MADAME CLICQUOT is directed and choreographed by Laurie Glodowski, with Kenneth Gartman serving as music director. The orchestrations and arrangements are by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle, who also provide vocal and dance arrangements.

The reading will feature Victoria Frings (An Enemy of the People) as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin, Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical) as François Clicquot, Paolo Montalban (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Louis Bohne, in addition to Kai An Chee as Geneviéve, Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd) as Jean-Remy Moët, Nick Laughlin as Napoleon Bonaparte, Kimberly Immanuel (Back to the Future) as Clementine Ponsardin, Rob Richardson (Jekyll & Hyde) as Phillipe Clicquot, Neal Young as Nicolas Ponsardin, Antonia “Nia” Holderied as Young Barbe-Nicole/Mentine, and Nicolas “Nic” Sanchez as Young François.



The ensemble features Gillian Bell, Dalton Bertolone, Devin Cortez (Empire), Lauren Drewello, Robert H. Fowler (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Chelsea Hooker, Ian Laudano, Patricia Phillips (Phantom of the Opera, Kinky Boots), Eric Sorrels, Santina Umbach (Mamma Mia!), and Brooke Wexler.



The show’s creative team also features costume design by Janet Campbell, projection design by Mark Ciglar, lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Mike Tracey. The show is produced by Laurie Glodowski from 42nd Parallel Productions, Frank Galgano, Anita Waxman, and Steven Johnson. Joely Zuker serves as associate producer.



MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical is an evocative love story set in the French Revolution, centered on the pioneering Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin, whose inspiring journey changed the champagne industry forever. The score elegantly combines traditional musical theater storytelling with an exciting contemporary flair. A six-song EP was released last year from Brainstorm Records and Yellow Sound Label.



MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical follows Barbe-Nicole’s life and career as she overcomes the political turmoil of the Napoleonic Wars while conquering the challenges she faced at every turn. Barbe-Nicole led an aristocratic life, but when her beloved husband François died unexpectedly, she did the unthinkable and led the company he started to become one of the most successful international businesses in the world. Several intriguing historical figures intersect with Barbe-Nicole, including Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and Jean-Remy Möet of the legendary Moët & Chandon wines. With a timeless score, Clicquot shines a light on the remarkable Barbe-Nicole, who defied the status quo and changed the rules for women in business. Today, Veuve Clicquot is celebrated as one of the greatest Champagne houses and one of the most iconic brands in the world, thanks to the bravery and audacity of Barbe-Nicole.



For more information, please visit www.MadameClicquotMusical.com



