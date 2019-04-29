UK Stand-Up Star Nish Kumar Performs Live In NYC In May

Apr. 29, 2019  

UK Stand-Up Star Nish Kumar Performs Live In NYC In May

Show And Tell present
NISH KUMAR: IT'S IN YOUR NATURE TO DESTROY YOURSELVES

As seen in the US as a stand-up special star of Netflix's Comedians of the World series, and heard as occasional co-host of The Bugle podcast, Nish Kumar is one of the UK's most respected comedians.

He's the host of BBC2's The Mash Report (the UK's topical satire answer to The Daily Show), and he makes his New York City debut in May with his latest stand-up show, It's In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves.

There will be jokes about politics, mankind's capacity for self-destruction and whether it will lead to the end of days. GOOD FUN STUFF.

Thursday 16 May, 9pm - SoHo Playhouse, Vandam St 10013 Friday 17 May, 9pm - SoHo Playhouse, Vandam St 10013. Tickets $20. Book: www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Nish Kumar has twice been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award and is a regular face on UK television, such as BBC2's Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central's Joel & Nish vs the World and Dave's Taskmaster.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • BANDSTAND Announces 2019-2020 National Tour
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces Eligilibity Rulings for HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More!
  • Samantha Williams to Take Over from Phoenix Best in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Two River Theater's Season to Premiere New Work by Joe Iconis
  • Photo Coverage: Get a First Look at Episode Four of FOSSE/VERDON
  • BWW Exclusive: French Woods to Partner with Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for Concert with Andrea Burns, Caesar Samayoa, Campers

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup