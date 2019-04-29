UK Stand-Up Star Nish Kumar Performs Live In NYC In May

Show And Tell present

NISH KUMAR: IT'S IN YOUR NATURE TO DESTROY YOURSELVES

As seen in the US as a stand-up special star of Netflix's Comedians of the World series, and heard as occasional co-host of The Bugle podcast, Nish Kumar is one of the UK's most respected comedians.

He's the host of BBC2's The Mash Report (the UK's topical satire answer to The Daily Show), and he makes his New York City debut in May with his latest stand-up show, It's In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves.

There will be jokes about politics, mankind's capacity for self-destruction and whether it will lead to the end of days. GOOD FUN STUFF.

Thursday 16 May, 9pm - SoHo Playhouse, Vandam St 10013 Friday 17 May, 9pm - SoHo Playhouse, Vandam St 10013. Tickets $20. Book: www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Nish Kumar has twice been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award and is a regular face on UK television, such as BBC2's Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central's Joel & Nish vs the World and Dave's Taskmaster.







