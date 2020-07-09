UK Culture Secretary Announces Outdoor Theatres Can Reopen From 11 July
UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced further lockdown easing measures for sport and culture. Among the new rules: outdoor theatres, opera and music venues can reopen from 11 July - with live performances in front of outdoor, socially distanced audiences. This is a big "milestone", notes Dowden, for those who have been "waiting in the wings" since March.
"That means theatregoers can experience a live play for the first time in months, in places like the stunning Minack Theatre in Cornwall. And music lovers can attend Glyndebourne this summer," Dowden said.
"We're taking various measures to make these places safe as they reopen," he added. These include reduced venue capacity and the use of electronic ticketing to help test and trace. "Our performing artists deserve an audience, and now they will be getting one."
Dowden said that the Government will also be working with health experts to pilot "a number of indoor performances", in order to work out how we can "confidently usher socially distanced audiences indoors as soon as possible". Additionally, the Government will be doing scientific studies to mitigate "specific public health risks, like the impact of singing, wind and brass instruments on transmission".
In the meantime, Dowden added that the Government is also taking steps through the planning system to protect theatres and cultural venues from "demolition or change of use".
Industry leaders have responded to the announcement on Twitter:
CEO of @SOLTnews and @uk_theatre, has released the following statement ? pic.twitter.com/qUEYokLvSz- Carl Woodward (@mrCarlWoodward) July 9, 2020
We welcome @OliverDowden's further clarity on outdoor theatre reopening, which we understand includes circuses, and reassurances on protection for venues - but a full recovery means that support for workers has to be a priority. Read our plan here: https://t.co/55UAVw7hDp- Equity (@EquityUK) July 9, 2020
