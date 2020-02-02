UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's on February 3

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! comes to Drexler's: Monday Feb. 3rd, 2020.

NOTE: This Week is on Monday due to a charity event for Australia at Drexler's on our regular Tuesday night. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled Tuesday program right after on Feb. 11th. So come out and party it up this rare Monday w/ US & #UGIT!

Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Monday Feb. 3rd, 2020 ed.):





Iron Man Ian Koranek!

Real One Freddy G!

She So Fly Christiana Jackson!

Cocoa Nibs Sean Gibbs!

Marvelous Mere Davis!

Fine Cello Carmen Ciricillo!

Baby Bro Josh Carter!

& Cash Money Justin Hicks!

w/ Special Guest Host This Week James Isosceles Sutton!

Featuring The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi!

& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!

DJ'd By Charmin' Harmon Leon!!

COME & #UGIT





