Tyler Kelly Shares His Love for Disney Musicals - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Tyler Kelly, a 2023 graduate of Nazareth College, is back again this week in our top 10!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

My final curtain call for my high school senior musical was a very sentimental memory. And a few months later, I got to celebrate with my cast when we won Best Show at our local theater awards.

What is your favorite musical and why?

Beauty and the Beast is one of my favorite shows! I am a huge Disney fan and I love the music from this classic show.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Since my classes have ended, I have started to learn guitar on YouTube and have also been picking up some new baking skills thanks to Betty Crocker.

Want to see Tyler in the top 5? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

