Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!

Article Pixel Oct. 15, 2019  

There's just two weeks left to submit nominations for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.

Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Choose your closest region from the list below!

United States

Anchorage Fargo Palm Springs
Appleton, WI Fayetteville Philadelphia
Arkansas Fort Wayne Phoenix
Atlanta Ft. Myers/Naples Pittsburgh
Austin Hawaii Portland
Baltimore Houston Raleigh
Berkshires Indianapolis Rhode Island
Birmingham Jackson, MS Rockland / Westchester
Boise Jacksonville Sacramento
Boston Kansas City Salt Lake City
Buffalo Las Vegas San Antonio
Central New York Long Island San Diego
Central Pennsylvania Los Angeles San Francisco
Central Virginia Louisville Santa Barbara
Charlotte Madison Sarasota
Chicago Maine Seattle
Cincinnati Memphis Sioux Falls
Cleveland Miami South Bend
Columbus Milwaukee, WI South Carolina
Connecticut Minneapolis / St. Paul St. Louis
Dallas Montana Tallahassee
Dayton Nashville Tampa/St. Petersburg
Delaware New Jersey Vermont
Denver New Orleans Washington, DC
Des Moines Oklahoma West Virginia
Detroit Omaha Wichita
Orlando

Canada

Calgary Edmonton Montreal
Ottawa Toronto Vancouver

International

Argentina Germany Netherlands
Australia - Sydney India Norway
Austria Ireland Peru
Brazil Israel Philippines
Colombia Italy South Africa
Denmark Mexico Sweden
France UK / West End

