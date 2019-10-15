Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!
There's just two weeks left to submit nominations for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.
Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Choose your closest region from the list below!
United States
Canada
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Vancouver
International
|Argentina
|Germany
|Netherlands
|Australia - Sydney
|India
|Norway
|Austria
|Ireland
|Peru
|Brazil
|Israel
|Philippines
|Colombia
|Italy
|South Africa
|Denmark
|Mexico
|Sweden
|France
|UK / West End
BroadwayWorld Sites
|Cabaret
|Dance
|Opera
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
Alice Walker Pens Moving Essay on THE COLOR PURPLE, Celie as a Character and Oluwaseyi Omooba
On Facebook this week, producer Scott Sanders shared the below letter from the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of The Color Purple, Alice Walker...... (read more)
Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston & Company Celebrate Harold Pinter's Birthday at BETRAYAL
Stars of Betrayal raised their glasses to the late Harold Pinter last night, October 10, in celebration of what would have been the playwright's 89th ... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Prague
A new non-replica production of WICKED is now on stage in Prague. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production, which began performances last mont... (read more)