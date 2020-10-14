Tune in Tomorrow for the 2020 Tony Awards Nominations!

Check back tomorrow for the list of nominees!

Tomorrow is the big day! Nominations for the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Awards will be announced tomorrow, October 15th. The Awards Nominating Committee voted yesterday on the nominees, and in less than 24 hours, the official announcement will be made by Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart at noon ET. Check back right here at BroadwayWorld to watch the live stream!

A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December. The Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Which performances could earn a nod this season? Recap on which plays and musicals are eligible below!

Eligible Productions for 2020 Tony Awards:

The official eligibility cutoff date was Thursday, February 19, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. The following productions will be considered eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations (in opening night order):

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Sea Wall/A Life

Betrayal

The Height of the Storm

The Great Society

Slave Play

Linda Vista

The Rose Tattoo

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The Sound Inside

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

The Inheritance

A Christmas Carol

Jagged Little Pill

My Name is Lucy Barton

A Soldier's Play

Grand Horizons

Learn more about category eligibility determinations.

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

