Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
Which shows will be up for 2020 Tony nominations? We've got the list!
Everything's coming up Tonys! The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awards®. This was the final time the Tony Awards Administration Committee met during the 2019-2020 season to decide the eligibility for the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Eligible Productions for 2020 Tony Awards:
The official eligibility cutoff date was Thursday, February 19, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. The following productions will be considered eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations (in opening night order):
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Sea Wall/A Life
Betrayal
The Height of the Storm
The Great Society
Slave Play
Linda Vista
The Rose Tattoo
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
The Sound Inside
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
The Inheritance
A Christmas Carol
Jagged Little Pill
My Name is Lucy Barton
A Soldier's Play
Grand Horizons
Category Eligibility Determinations
The productions discussed at the meeting were My Name is Lucy Barton, A Soldier's Play, and Grand Horizons.
The committee made the following determinations:
Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on My Name is Lucy Barton.
Laura Linney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in A Play category for her performance in My Name is Lucy Barton.
Bob Crowley and Luke Hall will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of A Play category for their work on My Name is Lucy Barton.
David Alan Grier will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in A Soldier's Play.
Note: Unless the committee has determined otherwise, performers listed ABOVE the title on the show's opening-night Playbill are normally eligible in the Leading Actor/Actress categories. If a performer is listed BELOW the title, he or she is considered a "Featured" performer.
So if you don't see the name of the performer you are interested in listed above, that generally means you can determine the category in which he or she will be eligible by consulting the show's Playbill (as of the opening night).
The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place virtually this year, with a date, time and platform to be announced. Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced soon.
