Triskelion Arts in association with Vangeline Theater presents Eternity 123, live and in -person as part of the Women Defining Butoh Festival on October 27-29, 2021 at 8pm and October 30, 2021 at 7pm at Triskelion Arts' Muriel Schulman Mainstage Theater, 106 Calyer Street (enter on Banker Street), Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets for the performances are $18 in advance/$22 at the door and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triskelion-arts-presents-vangeline-theaters-eternity-123-tickets-166080755009.

Eternity 123 is the third installment of a feminist dance triptych choreographed and performed by Vangeline (Elsewhere-2018, Erasure-2019, and Eternity 123). It traces the symbolic journey of women's emancipation across time. With this piece, Vangeline also celebrates the impact of women on the art form butoh, exploring the link between women, butoh, and "cabaret."

"In the 70s and 80s, women butoh dancers danced in "cabarets" to make a living in Tokyo", says Vangeline. "This history has led to unique methods and contributions by women in our field-contributions that have typically been overlooked. In the 1990s, I also made a living in New York as a go go/burlesque/vaudeville dancer. In this piece, I celebrate women trailblazers while playfully exploring these layers of history."

Behind all significant cultural movements and changes in history, the lives of countless women can be found, as well as countless voices that have been silenced. As we challenge our collective memory by telling their stories, we redefine the importance of women's participation in society.