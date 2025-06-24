Trinity Irish Dance Company to Make Jacob’s Pillow Debut This July and 2026 Joyce Theate Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC), the internationally acclaimed Chicago-based Irish-American performing arts company, will make history this summer as it debuts at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, followed by a highly anticipated return to New York City’s Joyce Theater in February 2026.

As part of its milestone 35th Anniversary Season, TIDC will present six performances at the historic Ted Shawn Theatre from July 10–13, 2025. The engagement marks the first time Jacob’s Pillow has presented a full program of Irish dance in its 93-year history.

Highlights of the Jacob’s Pillow program include The Sash, a new work choreographed by Artistic Director Mark Howard, Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy, and guest choreographer Stephanie Martinez. Set to a rousing score by Northern Irish composer Kevin Sharkey and featuring spoken word excerpts from Derry Girls and acclaimed actress Eva Birthistle (Bad Sisters), The Sash channels Sharkey’s childhood memories during the Northern Ireland Troubles to deliver a message of unity and resilience.

The program also features Howard’s Soles, a tribal and rhythmic exploration of percussive movement; Push, a fierce, female-empowerment-driven piece; and American Traffic by Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan, a fusion of Irish step and American tap. All performances include live music by TIDC’s ensemble, led by Killarney-born, NYC-based musician Brenoshea.

"Trinity Irish Dance Company embodies the spirit of tradition and innovation that we look for," said Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. “Their debut is a landmark moment—not just for the company, but for the legacy of Irish dance as serious art.”

Following their historic summer appearance, TIDC will return to The Joyce Theater in New York City from February 17–22, 2026, with a genre-defying program celebrating Mark Howard’s legacy of innovation. The Joyce engagement will include the world premieres of a reimagined Johnny—a 1991 work credited with reshaping the global Irish dance landscape—and a new collaboration with tap icon Michelle Dorrance. The Sash will also be part of the 2026 Joyce program.

“I’m ecstatic for the 35 years of artists, board members, and staff who have lent their collective talents to the wave of energy that has always pushed Trinity’s work to higher ground,” says Howard. “The protection of the ancestors is with us—along with the hopes of Yeats and O’Casey, and the dreams of the Sineads and Shanes.”

For more information and tickets to Trinity Irish Dance Company’s Jacob’s Pillow performances, visit jacobspillow.org. Details for The Joyce Theater engagement will be announced in the 2025–2026 season lineup.