Treadwell Park Will Host Tony Awards Viewing Party on June 9!

May. 22, 2019  
BTL Founders: Ellyn Marie Marsh & Brett Thiele

The theater nerd SuperBowl, The Tony Awards, is June 9th! Want to join a bunch of pals and eat delicious food and scream while watching 10 TVs? Ok then! From the hosts of the Broadway Trivia League, join Brett Thiele and Ellyn Marie Marsh at Treadwell Park (510 West 42nd Street) on Tony night for a free viewing party. Enjoy trivia during commercial breaks, a red carpet and a photo booth sponsored by Maker's Mark, as well as free Aperol Spritz's. Come dressed to the nines for the event. There will also be a Tony Pool and the winner will receive a gift card to Treadwell Park.

Broadway Trivia league resumes at Treadwell Park June 4 at 10:15 and will continue on Tuesdays. Broadway Trivia league is general trivia for anyone in and around the Broadway community. There are cash prize winners every week as well as a grand finale every six weeks

Come watch The Tonys with us!

Seating starts at 7. Telecast begins at 8pm.

To reserve a table please email : bwaytrivia@gmail.com. Follow us on Instagram @Broadwaytrivia



