Trans Voices Cabaret Celebrates Two Years Of Performances

Celebrating two years of performances highlighting the talents of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers, New York City's Trans Voices Cabaret returns to The Duplex on Saturday, November 9th at 9:30pm. The show is directed by TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto, with Musical Direction by Anessa Marie. Cianciotto will also serve as the evening's emcee.

Trans Voices Cabaret's Two Year Anniversary Show will feature music from Broadway musicals, original parodies, and well-loved standards. Returning cast members Donnie Cianciotto, Shakira, and Julian Wolfe will be joined by first-time TVC performers Juliana Antoninus, Lex Bansil, JorJa Brown, Mya Byrne, Brighton Horan, Nikki Knupp, Shan Pretty, Imani Russell, WIll Wilhelm, and special guests. Finnegan Nahill will serve as Stage Manager.

Trans Voices Cabaret is dedicated to raising the visibility of TGNC entertainers in the musical theater community, and has featured over 50 performers since it's first show in November of 2017. Some of the cast's combined performance credits include The Public Theater, Steppenwolf, 54 Below, Carnegie Hall, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, and Birdland, as well as film and television. Trans Voices Cabaret also has a branch in Chicago, and launched its newest chapter in London on July 4th, 2019.

Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. It is strongly suggested to purchase tickets in advance at: www.purplepass.com/trans1109. A limited number of industry tickets are available. The Duplex is located at 61 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014. For more information, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.wixsite.com/transvoicescabareta??, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.





