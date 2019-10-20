Trans Voices Cabaret Celebrates Two Years Of Performances
Celebrating two years of performances highlighting the talents of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers, New York City's Trans Voices Cabaret returns to The Duplex on Saturday, November 9th at 9:30pm. The show is directed by TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto, with Musical Direction by Anessa Marie. Cianciotto will also serve as the evening's emcee.
Trans Voices Cabaret's Two Year Anniversary Show will feature music from Broadway musicals, original parodies, and well-loved standards. Returning cast members Donnie Cianciotto, Shakira, and Julian Wolfe will be joined by first-time TVC performers Juliana Antoninus, Lex Bansil, JorJa Brown, Mya Byrne, Brighton Horan, Nikki Knupp, Shan Pretty, Imani Russell, WIll Wilhelm, and special guests. Finnegan Nahill will serve as Stage Manager.
Trans Voices Cabaret is dedicated to raising the visibility of TGNC entertainers in the musical theater community, and has featured over 50 performers since it's first show in November of 2017. Some of the cast's combined performance credits include The Public Theater, Steppenwolf, 54 Below, Carnegie Hall, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, and Birdland, as well as film and television. Trans Voices Cabaret also has a branch in Chicago, and launched its newest chapter in London on July 4th, 2019.
Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. It is strongly suggested to purchase tickets in advance at: www.purplepass.com/trans1109. A limited number of industry tickets are available. The Duplex is located at 61 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014. For more information, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.wixsite.com/transvoicescabareta??, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)
Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will re... (read more)
BWW Photo Exclusive: Adam Pascal Stars In THE MUSIC MAN At 5-Star Theatricals
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN.... (read more)
MOULIN ROUGE To Head To The West End in 2021
The blockbuster Broadway hit, Moulin Rouge, will be heading to the West End in 2021!... (read more)
Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Will Depart COME FROM AWAY in November
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jenn Colella, original cast member of Come From Away, will depart the musical next month. Colella was Tony-nominat... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GRE... (read more)