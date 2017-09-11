Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 9/10-9/11/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, September 11, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017. Catch up below!
Broadway Composer-Lyricist Michael Friedman Dies at 41
Michael Crawford to Help Celebrities Master Musical Talents on ITV This Christmas
Saturday AM Update: Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Cancellations and More Live!
Gavin Creel and Kate Baldwin to Extend Runs in HELLO, DOLLY!
BC/EFA's 2017 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Opens Pre-Bidding for Walk-On Roles, Signed Memorabilia & More
Tickets on Sale NOW for Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!, CAROUSEL, THE ICEMAN COMETH and More