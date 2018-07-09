Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 7/8-7/9/2018

Jul. 9, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, July 9, 2018 - Monday, July 9, 2018. Catch up below!

  • SPONGEBOB Will Close On Broadway This Fall
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Darlesia Cearcy & Merle Dandridge in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Jeremy Jordan Should Return to Broadway in a New Musical!
  • Before She Walks Down the Street to Broadway, 5 Things You Should Know About PRETTY WOMAN
  • SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Announces Digital Rush and Ticket Lottery
  • Photo Flash: The Plastics Have Doppelgangers and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

