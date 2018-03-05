Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 3/4-3/5/2018

Mar. 5, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, March 5, 2018 - Monday, March 5, 2018. Catch up below!

  • Jodi Picoult and Lorin Latarro to Lead Talkback at WAITRESS For Women's History Month
  • Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Paul Whitty, and Sawyer Nunes Lead Cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
  • The 90th Annual Academy Awards Winners - Complete List!
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Begin Friday Forty Ticket Lottery March 9
  • Catherine Walker to Lead Goodspeed's THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES
  • VDEO: Watch an All-New Promo for Broadway-Bound THE CHER SHOW!