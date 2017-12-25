Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 12/24-12/25/2017

Dec. 25, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, December 25, 2017 - Monday, December 25, 2017. Catch up below!

  • Kesha Unveils Cover of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN's 'This Is Me'
  • London Production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Heading to Movie Theaters Worldwide
  • BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS Extends With New Star Jeff Hiller
  • Conductor Charles Dutoit and Principle Dancer Marcelo Gomes Accused of Sexual Misconduct
  • Photo Flash: Tina Fey, Brian d'Arcy James, and More Visit ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Photo Flash: Gleb Never Stops Following Anya, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

