Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 10/15-10/16/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, October 16, 2017 - Monday, October 16, 2017.
IN THE HEIGHTS Creators Quiara A. Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask to Remove Musical from The Weinstein Company
Breaking: Patti LuPone to Undergo Surgery; WAR PAINT Will Close Earlier Than Planned
Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe Will Dance THE KING AND I to the London Palladium
VIDEO: Josh Gad Recalls Actor's Worst Nightmare During BOOK OF MORMON Performance
Photo Flash: The Boss Takes Broadway- First Look at SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY!
Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga to Lead Puerto Rico Benefit Reading of THE PRINCESS BRIDE
BWW Review: Peter Friedman and Deanna Dunagan Star as Estranged Mother and Son in THE TREASURER
by Michael Dale - October 16, 2017
I will be in Hell because I don't love my mom, the central character of Max Posner's comedic drama THE TREASURER causally admits to the audience with unemotional matter-of-factness. (more...)