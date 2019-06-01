Tonys Talk: Bertie Carvel Opens Up About Making A Splash in INK!

The last time that Bertie Carvel tread the Broadway boards, it was as tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the 2013 hit, Matilda. This season, he brings another of his critically-acclaimed West End roles to New York as media mogul Rupert Murdoch in Ink. Both roles earned the Brit Tony nominations, the latter for Best Performance from a Featured Actor in a Play.

Thinking seriously about things gets tiring, but thinking deeply about things with your shoulders back is a different thing. [James Graham] is inviting a conversation about things that really do need thinking about." -Bertie Carvel

Bertie recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about what makes this play so extraordinary, why he can't get enough of playing this character, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





