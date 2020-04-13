Tonya Pinkins, Randy Graff and More to Appear as Guests on DEAR MULTI-HYPHENATE Podcast

Michael Kushner and Broadway Podcast Network are launching Dear Multi-Hyphenate, a new podcast that shares stories and experiences from multi-hyphenates, or artists who have multiple proficiencies that cross pollinate to help flourish professional capabilities.

Every Monday, a new episode will be released exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network. Each Wednesday, Dear Multi-Hyphenate will be available wherever you listen and/or download podcasts. For details on when specific episodes will be released, please follow @themichaelkushner and @dearmultihyphenate on Instagram.

Guest on this podcast include Tony Winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Miserables), Producer Jenn Maley (Be More Chill, What The Constitution Means To Me), Angela Grovey (Escape to Margaritaville, Newsies), Liz Flemming and Tina Scariano (Out of the Box Theatrics), Erin Kommor (NBC's Rise), Adam Hyndman (Hadestown, Producer on The Inheritance), and Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) of The Skivvies.

Upcoming guests include Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, Or Change, Jelly's Last Jam) Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Masterclass) Ryan Mac (Anastasia), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Cynthia Henderson, Lindsay Lavin (Truffles), Elena Maria Garcia (Carbonell Award Winner), Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage Aux Folles), Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), and more to be announced soon.

Michael Kushner is one of New York's leading multi - hyphenates. Michael is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and some favorite performance credits include ON THE TOWN at Barrington Stage (Pre Broadway try out, Directed by John Rando), MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Barrington Stage (Directed by Julie Boyd), SONS OF THE PROPHET at GableStage (Directed by Joe Adler), and TOXIC IF SWALLOWED at Ars Nova (Directed by Charles Quittner). Michael graduated with distinction from Ithaca College with a BFA in Musical Theatre. He is also the creator of his one man show, MOO WITH ME (Directed by Max Crumm), which will be brought back to NYC in 2021.

As a photographer, Michael's work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, The Tony Awards, and in publications in print and online nationally and across the pond. He is the creator of The Dressing Room Project, a photographic journal of actors preparing for their roles on Broadway. Michael has photographed Idina Menzel, Julie Andrews, and many more notable artists.

As a producer, Michael is one of the founding members of Musical Theatre Factory, currently in residency with Playwrights Horizons. He is an Executive Producer on the award winning web series, INDOOR BOYS, created by Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse. Michael and Wes' short film XAVEMEPLEASE, starring Isaac Powell, played Frameline43 Festival in San Francisco and OutFilmFest in CT. He served as Associate Producer on BERNIE AND MIKEY'S TRIP TO THE MOON with 59E59 and Strangemen and Co. Michael is proudly on the Advisory Boards of Out of the Box Theatrics, Wingspan Arts, and Town Stages. He is also an investor in BE MORE CHILL on Broadway. Every year, Michael participates in Stage and Screen Sleep Out with Covenant House to raise funds for homeless youth. For more you can visit www.michaelkushneronline.com or www.michaelkushnerphotography.com. For social media, follow @themichaelkushner and @thedressingroomproject on Instagram.





