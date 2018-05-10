Tonya Pinkins Directed BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL Opens Today at Black Spectrum Theatre

A production of Bring it On: The Musical directed by Tony winning actress Tonya Pinkins begins performances tonight at Black Spectrum Theater in Queens.

Tonya Pinkins has produced, directed and adapted the short film "What Came After" with Christopher Oscar Pena from his play by the same name which was produced in the 2016 at Eclectic Festival. She has also directed: Miss Roj from THE COLORED MUSEUM for Project One Voice at The Kimble Theater, A Visit Home by Jeffrey Sweet in 2013, Colored Boys by Jesse Alick in 48 Hours in Harlem, V-Day, the Vagina Monologues at The World Health Ministry Conference in Mexico, The Klucking of Hens by Carol Lockwood at New Professional Theater, Lord's Resistance by Camille Darby's at The National Black Theater Festival in Winston Salem, Dead Peoples Things by Patricia Ione Lloyd at Red Circle Rising and co-directed Easy to Love by Larry Powell in the Fire This Time Festival.

Pinkins is a Tony, Obie Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lortel Award winning actor. She teaches privately and at The Atlantic Theater School's NYU program. Tonya is the author of Get OVER YOURSELF: How to Drop The Drama and Claim The Life You Deserve (Hyperion Books). Tonya works The African American Policy Forum and actively supports #SayHerName and TheMovementForBlackLives among other causes and organizations.

Bring it On runs May 10th - May 19th 2018, and the performance schedule is as follows:

Thursdays May 10th and May 17th at 11:30 AM

Fridays May 11th and May 18th at 11:30 AM and 8PM

Saturdays May 12th and May 19th at 8PM



Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Black Spectrum Theatre Co., Inc. is located at 177-01 Baisley Boulevard, Queens, New York, 11434.





