Tony Winner Rebecca Taichman To Direct INDECENT At Menier Chocolate Factory
Broadway's Indecent is set to make its London debut this spring at Menier Chocolate Factory.
Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony Award for the Broadway production, will once again direct the play, which is set to begin performances March 13.
Indecent was written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman.
Indecent opened April 18, 2017 at Broadway's Cort Theatre. Indecent was produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, and Cody Lassen, in association with Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Yale Repertory Theatre.
Indecent won two 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Play for Ms. Taichman, and was cited as one of the best plays of the year by The New York Times, Time Out New York, Newsday, Deadline, The Advocate and TheaterMania.
The show achieved legendary status when its original closing notice was taken down due to overwhelming support from Broadway audiences.
Since the Broadway production, Indecent has been or will be performed at the Segal Center in Montreal, Canada; Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, MN.; Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, CA.; Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.; Gable Stage in Miami, FL.; Palm Beach Drama Works in Palm Beach, FL.; Victory Gardens in Chicago, IL.; The Huntington Theatre in Boston, MA.; Center Stage in Baltimore, MD.; Kansas City Rep in Kansas City, MO.; Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia, PA.; and Pittsburgh Public Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA. and more.
