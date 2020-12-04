Tony Winner Peg Murray Passes Away at 96 Years Old
Murray won a Tony Award in 1967 for her performance in Cabaret.
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Peg Murray, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the original cast of Cabaret, passed away on November 29. She was 96 years old.
Sad to hear that Peg Murray has died at age 96. This Broadway and TV veteran won a Tony Award in 1967 as the original Fraulein Kost in CABARET. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/C3YCdsuQe0- The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) December 4, 2020
Margaret L. "Peg" Murray graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, then known as Western Reserve College, in 1945. Murray won a Tony Award for her performance as the vile "Fräulein Kost" in the original Broadway production of Cabaret (1966). She understudied the role of "Fräulein Schneider", originated by Lotte Lenya, and eventually took over that role full-time when Lenya left the production.
Murray later worked in daytime television, playing the roles of Carrie Johnson Lovett on Love of Life and modeling agent Olga Swenson on All My Children. She also substituted for Constance Ford for several weeks as Ada Hobson on Another World, and starred in the short-lived NBC-TV sitcom Me & Mrs. C. Her film credits included roles in Some of My Best Friends Are... (1971), W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings (1975) and Act of Vengeance (1986).
