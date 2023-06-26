Tony Winner Faith Prince Offers Master Class in Cabaret at 92NY in September

The 92nd Street Y, New York School of Music, has announced that Tony Winner and Broadway legend Faith Prince will teach a master class in the art form of Cabaret this fall. This immersive two-day event, titled “Sing the Authentic You” will be held Friday-Saturday, September 22 and 23, and will be led by Prince, along with award-winning cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Alex Rybeck. It is designed to help attendees establish a profound connection to their own material.



Through a series of thought-provoking discussions and informative sessions, the trio will provide valuable insights into the art form of cabaret, empowering you to showcase the most authentic version of yourself on stage.



On Friday night, Michael Kirk Lane leads Cabaret 101, while Alex Rybeck offers personalized guidance on your song choice. Saturday features our master class with Faith Prince. Be ready to ask questions and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the specificity of your authenticity. Bring songs that reveal the inner YOU. We are pulling off the mask and presenting ourselves through song. This weekend is focused on doing good work and delving into the infrastructure of performance. It is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level!



Twelve performers will be invited to work directly with Faith Prince, others are invited to join the workshop as auditors.

Pre-Screening Process:

* Performers interested in working with Faith Prince must register as auditors and complete the short pre-screening form included on the order confirmation.



* If you are invited to work with Faith Prince, you will be contacted by the School of Music Office and an additional $300 tuition fee will be charged at that time.



Fee for Auditors: $200 Fee for Performers: $500

Schedule:

Fri, Sep 22: 6-9 pm



Sat, Sep 23: 10 am-1 pm; BREAK; 2-5 pm

