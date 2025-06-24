Tony-Winner Ari’el Stachel Returns to Berkshire Theatre Group in OUT OF CHARACTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Theatre Group has revealed the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of Out of Character, the deeply personal solo play written and performed by Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel. Directed by Tony Taccone, this celebrated production returns to BTG’s Unicorn Theatre following its acclaimed debut last summer as part of the Festival of New Jewish Plays.

Presented on The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre, Out of Character begins previews on Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m., with opening night on Wednesday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. The production runs through Saturday, July 26.

Originally developed and premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Out of Character offers a candid and moving journey through identity, anxiety, and the quest for self-acceptance. Stachel—who won the 2018 Tony Award for The Band’s Visit—draws from his own life in a piece that is by turns humorous and heartfelt, inviting audiences into a raw, vulnerable, and ultimately uplifting experience.

Director Tony Taccone, longtime artistic director of Berkeley Rep and a leading figure in American theatre, brings his signature vision to the production. Taccone is known for his bold development of new work, including commissioning Angels in America and collaborating with a range of renowned playwrights.

Praised by The Washington Post as “a compelling exploration of identity and self-acceptance,” Out of Character showcases Stachel’s singular voice and riveting performance.

TICKET INFORMATION

Previews: $60

Standard Tickets: $75

Premium Tickets: $90

Performances take place at The Unicorn Theatre (6 East Street, Stockbridge, MA). For tickets and more information, visit berkshiretheatregroup.org or call the box office at (413) 997-4444.