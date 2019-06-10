Tony Trends: Rounding Up The Fiercest Fashion From Tony Night!
The 2018 Tony Awards have come and gone. The songs have all been sung, the dances danced, the trophies awarded, and the champagne popped to toast another tremendous Broadway season.
This year's Tonys show gave us much to feast on, from heartfelt acceptance speeches to showstopping performances, the 2018 Tonys were a night to remember, creating a slew of new Tony memories to cherish for years to come. But just as lasting as the shows and stars that made our hearts sing this season, is the fashion that capped it all off!
Let's take a peek at some of the fiercest lewks from Broadway's biggest night!
It was very much about metallics, embellishments, and high-sheen fabrics at this year's show with many of Broadway's brightest stepping out to shine!
Otis Redding & the Cast of Ain't Too Proud
The Tony Awards are decidedly not a show about death, but that didn't stop some of this year's biggest stars from stepping out in fabulous funeral finery! See all of the Tony Awards most wonderfully elegant all-black ensembles below:
On the flip side of all those incredible onyx ensembles were some gorgeous florals and bold prints that made some of our favorite stars of stage and screen stand out from the pack.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita
Then, of course, there are those attendees whose sense of style requires no introduction. These bold and brave looks from the more avante garde end of the style spectrum keep even the most-seasoned fashion-philes guessing. See which stars let their freak flag fly at last night's ceremony!
June was busting out all over on Tony night as some of our favorite stars opted for some lighter fashion fare, bringing chiffon, tulle, and ruffles to the red carpet. See who opted to bring their ballerina best to Broadway's biggest night.
And finally, many of our faves had fun with feathers this year bringing some fluffy and fabulous lewks along for their Tony adventure. See who brought their prettiest plumage out for the evening.