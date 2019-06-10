Tony Trends: Rounding Up The Fiercest Fashion From Tony Night!

The 2018 Tony Awards have come and gone. The songs have all been sung, the dances danced, the trophies awarded, and the champagne popped to toast another tremendous Broadway season.

This year's Tonys show gave us much to feast on, from heartfelt acceptance speeches to showstopping performances, the 2018 Tonys were a night to remember, creating a slew of new Tony memories to cherish for years to come. But just as lasting as the shows and stars that made our hearts sing this season, is the fashion that capped it all off!

Let's take a peek at some of the fiercest lewks from Broadway's biggest night!

It was very much about metallics, embellishments, and high-sheen fabrics at this year's show with many of Broadway's brightest stepping out to shine!

Caitlin Kinnunen

Andre De Shields

Ali Stroker Tina Fey

Leslie Kritzer

Beth Leavel

Julie White

Jeremy Pope

Regina King

Dominique Morisseau

Laura Linney

Otis Redding & the Cast of Ain't Too Proud

The Tony Awards are decidedly not a show about death, but that didn't stop some of this year's biggest stars from stepping out in fabulous funeral finery! See all of the Tony Awards most wonderfully elegant all-black ensembles below:

Santino Fontana

Kelli O'Hara

Jake Gyllenhaal

Stephanie J. Block

On the flip side of all those incredible onyx ensembles were some gorgeous florals and bold prints that made some of our favorite stars of stage and screen stand out from the pack.



Marisa Tomei

Anna Wintour

Hamish Bowles

Kerry Butler

Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita

James Corden

Clint Ramos

Jane Krakowski

Then, of course, there are those attendees whose sense of style requires no introduction. These bold and brave looks from the more avante garde end of the style spectrum keep even the most-seasoned fashion-philes guessing. See which stars let their freak flag fly at last night's ceremony!

Billy Porter

Taylor Mac

Michael Urie

Reeve Carney

Jordan Roth

June was busting out all over on Tony night as some of our favorite stars opted for some lighter fashion fare, bringing chiffon, tulle, and ruffles to the red carpet. See who opted to bring their ballerina best to Broadway's biggest night.

Lucy Liu

Laura Osnes

Rachel Brosnahan

Sarah Stiles

Celia Keenan-Bolger

And finally, many of our faves had fun with feathers this year bringing some fluffy and fabulous lewks along for their Tony adventure. See who brought their prettiest plumage out for the evening.

Janet McTeer

Cynthia Erivo





