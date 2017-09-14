Tony Sheldon to Reprise His Role in the Anniversary Tour of PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

According to the Brisbane Times, Australian theatre legend Tony Sheldon will be coming home to reprise his role as Bernadette in Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical!

Sheldon, who was involved in the original stage adaptation workshops over a decade ago, played over 1,750 performances in Australia and the West End before boarding the bus for the Broadway production in 2011. He had always said to count him in if an anniversary reunion came about, and the anniversary tour is now set to begin in Melbourne next year.

Despite it being hard work to step back in Bernadette's heels, Sheldon has been reminded of the fond times in the show. He said, "I don't remember the hard work, I know it was hard work, but I don't remember the stressful part of it. All I remember is the joy and the good times of it. I know I could have kept doing it in New York. It was only when Annie was circling looking for a theatre that we closed because they had nowhere to go. The Palace Theatre in New York snapped it up."

Sheldon will be joined by Wicked and Miss Saigon star David Harris as Tick and Kinky Boots star Euan Doidge as Felicia. Rehearsals begin this December in Melbourne and premiere at the Regent Theatre January 21, followed by a Sydney season in May.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

