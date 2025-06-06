Tony Awards Launch Digital Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award Productions announced today that a limited number of mezzanine tickets are available for purchase for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. The digital lottery closes at midnight tonight, Friday, June 6. Entrants will be informed by noon on Saturday, June 7 if their purchase is approved. Tickets are $495 each.

If the purchase is approved, tickets will need to be picked up in person between 1pm and 4pm in New York City on Saturday, June 7 (details will be provided upon confirmation). There will be NO WILL CALL at Radio City on the night of the Ceremony. Ticket does not include entrance to the after party.

Watch your inbox for an email about the status of your request. Payment is only processed if the request is approved.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City this weekend. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

Just prior to the broadcast, Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – the leading free streaming television service – beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40 - 8:00 PM ET/3:40 - 5:00 PM PT. Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service – free and easy.