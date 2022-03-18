Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for THE MUSIC MAN, COMPANY, MJ & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the second time the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time ever on Sunday, June 12th starting at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The productions discussed today were: Clyde's; Mrs. Doubtfire; Company; Flying Over Sunset; Skeleton Crew; MJ and The Music Man.

The committee made the following determinations:

-Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Mrs. Doubtfire.

-Patti LuPone will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Company.

-Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck and Carmen Cusack will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Flying Over Sunset.

-Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Flying Over Sunset.

-Myles Frost will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in MJ.

-Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on MJ.

-Sutton Foster will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Music Man.

