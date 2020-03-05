Tonight's Performance of DIANA Canceled Due to Vocal Injury
The Thursday, March 5th evening performance of Diana is canceled due to a vocal injury suffered by Erin Davie, who plays 'Camilla Parker Bowles.'
Ticketholders should contact their point of purchase for a refund or to reschedule. Performances will resume tomorrow, Friday, March 6, 2020.
Diana began previews on Monday, March 2, 2020, and opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.). Rehearsals begin on Monday, January 20th.
The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.
They join previously announced Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth".
The common-born princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever.
Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event. The musical has book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan (the same writing team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis), with direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), choreography by Olivier Award® winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away) and features an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away).
The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund Has Committed $1M To Theater Scholarships For Students Of Color
Deadline has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda's Miranda Family Fund has made a 10-year $1 million commitment to provide scholarships for the National ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!
The 2020 Oliver Award nominations have been announced!... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)