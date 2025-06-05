Tom Francis, André De Shields and More to Join BROADWAY BARES: Come Out, Come Out as Special Guests

Performances will take place at 9:30 pm and midnight, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will open its gilded green doors for two performances - at 9:30 pm and midnight, on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
Multiple ticketing levels at both performances are now sold out. The limited tickets remaining are available online.
Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will feature special appearances by Tony Award winner André De Shields, 2025 Tony nominee Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot); Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy). More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers subject to change.
The talent leading the choreographed production numbers with more than 200 dancers are choreographer and dancer Ehizoje Azeke, Tony d'Alelio, Brandon Gray, Amber Jackson, recording artist Mila Jam, Tyler Jimenez, Kolton Krouse, Amy Laviolette, Mark Mackillop, Samantha Pollino, Barry’s chief instructor Michael Pugliese, MiMi Scardulla, Jaquez Sims, and Preston Taylor.
Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will enchant audiences with a bold celebration of courage, heart and brains - which all look best with a little less clothing. Get swept up in a whirlwind of electrifying talent, unapologetic queer joy and the magic and mischief of Oz. Broadway’s hottest performers will strip down and step into their power, proving that true strength lies in community - the real Emerald City.
Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran and resident dance supervisor for the national tour of The Lion King, returns to direct. Joining Stancil as associate director is Broadway Bares veteran Paula DeLuise. Tony Award winner and 2025 Tony nominee Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, are executive producers.
The choreographers bringing their expertise to the Emerald City, in addition to Stancil and DeLuise, are Mike Baerga, Marie Rose Baramo, Phil Colgan, Armando Farfan Jr., Billy Griffin, Reed Luplau, Sarah Meahl, Justice Moore, Rachelle Rak, Michael Anthony Sylvester and Marcus Williams.
