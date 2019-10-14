TodayTix Launches Lottery for BEETLEJUICE Black & White Ball 

Entry to the Netherworld has reopened for more fans of the strange and unusual through TodayTix digital lottery. TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, is offering a limited number of free VIP tickets for the sold out Beetlejuice Black & White Ball on Monday, October 21st, at PUBLIC Arts at the Public Hotel.

To enter the digital lottery, audiences must enter online or download the TodayTix app. Entries are accepted from 12 p.m. ET today to 12 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18. Winners will be notified by e-mail and push notification between 12 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18. Winners must confirm their winning tickets in the TodayTix app or website within an hour of being notified. https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18958-todaytix-presents-black-and-white-ball

The haunted celebration will feature two-time Tony Nominee Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and more cast members of the hit Broadway musical, along with the show's Tony Award-nominated composer Eddie Perfect, performing songs that didn't make it to Broadway, including several that have never been heard or performed before by a living soul. Shrunken Head Guy, a fan favorite of the film and musical alike, will also make a special appearance. Doors open at 7 p.m., with performances starting at 8 p.m.

TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.