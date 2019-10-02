Tina Fey And Busy Philipps Host MEAN GIRLS Day Facebook Live Event Tomorrow!

Celebrate "Mean Girls Day" tomorrow - October 3rd - as the award-winning hit Broadway musical comedy Mean Girls partners with Paramount Pictures and Facebook to honor the 15th anniversary of the iconic film and host the ultimate film viewing party on Facebook Live. Get Reminded before the stream begins at 8:00pm ET, broadcast live from New York City.

The one-time-only Facebook Live event special will be co-hosted by writer Tina Fey and her friend (and Mean Girls superfan) Busy Philipps, who will participate before, during and after the Facebook Live to talk all things Mean Girls - playing trivia, answering fan questions and giving away "fetch" prizes including tickets to see the show on Broadway. The Facebook Live will culminate in the announcement of a grand prize for one lucky winner, sponsored by American Airlines, Moxy Times Square, MAC Cosmetics, Alice + Olivia, Dylan's Candy Bar, Drybar, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, RXBAR, and Haswell Greens.

Visit www.meangirlsonbroadway.com/oct3 for detailed information on this special live event exclusively on Facebook and check out www.facebook.com/MeanGirlsBway for the livestream tomorrow.

Mean Girls is available now in an anniversary Blu-ray featuring collectible pink packaging, deleted scenes, bloopers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the Mean Girls Broadway musical is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Mean Girls is also now playing a US National Tour.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The Broadway cast of Mean Girls is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Kevin Cosculluela, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Olivia Kaufmann, Myles McHale, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Brendon Stimson, Christine Shepard, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.





